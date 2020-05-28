LOWELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Baker said the state continues in the right direction when it comes to cases of COVID-19.
Positive remarks from the governor in his daily press briefing today on the current state of Mass. involving coronavirus cases.
The governor held his briefing to UMass Lowell's Fabric Discovery Center.
The center has transformed into a large scale screening facility of personal protective equipment. It includes everything from masks to gowns to gloves.
After taking a tour, the governor said economic activity in the Bay State is up, and the rate of new virus cases continues to trend downward.
"Yesterday we saw another day numbers were heading in the right direction... we've had several days in a row now of promising results as we've entered phase one," he said. "Massachusetts continues to ramp up its testing capabilities.. we're well over a half a million tests to date which makes us a national leader," Baker explained.
The governor said the average positive test rate continues to inch down, now standing at about eight and a half percent...another positive sign.
The governor also said giving credit to residents for keeping up with social distancing and keeping the numbers down...and urged the public to remain vigilant to keep it that way.
