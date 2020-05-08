BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker said today in his daily press briefing that hospitalizations are down across the state - but overall they're still not seeing a declining trend.
The governor said today they have over 200 fewer hospitalizations this week than they did last week.
This is some good news - he also said only 14 percent of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts are positive.
That number is lower than any percentage the state saw back in April, however, Baker said they're still seeing the occasional setback in data.
"Overall this week showed us some encouraging trends when it comes to our fight against the virus. We know that everyone is anxious, and so are we, to move forward on bringing back the economy, and we all hope we can start to take some of those steps soon," he said. "But at the same time, we did see individual days this week where the fluctuations and the data were less encouraging. That underscores the fact that the reopening process won't be instantaneous and probably will be in an appropriately planned and phased in a way," Baker explained.
The governor reiterating they're still waiting to see that fully declining trend - and until they do - he does not want to re-open the economy all at once and see cases spike.
