SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has provided an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.
This latest development comes after a new mutant strain of the virus, thought to be more contagious, makes its way to the U.S.
The governor shared the good news on Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been staying on schedule in the Bay State as health officials race to vaccinate as many people as possible. But new challenges are presenting themselves in other parts of the country and the world.
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, start with the good news first.
The governor announced in total, Massachusetts has received around 86,000 Pfizer doses, 146,000 Moderna doses, and an additional 68,000 doses of Pfizer through the CVS/Walgreen program for long term care facilities.
At a press conference Wednesday, the governor said those numbers are right on track with what they expected.
"This is the largest rollout of a vaccination program in U.S. history, and it can't happen fast enough," he said. "We were expecting to get about 300,000 doses by the end of the calendar year. We're going to get about 300,000 doses by the end of the calendar year."
The bad news, something else made it to the U.S. before the end of 2020, a new mutated strain of COVID-19.
That strain was found this week in Elbert County, Colorado, and researchers fear it will spread, believing it could be more contagious.
"Now it’s able to make more of itself and spread its genetic material to different parts of the world," Gov. Baker explained.
Officials believe the current COVID-19 vaccine will still protect against the new strain called B.1.1.7.
Local microbiologist Erika Hamilton told Western Mass News it would take a major change in the virus’ outer proteins to render the vaccine ineffective.
"As long as we don’t get significant changes and it does have to be pretty significant in those spike proteins, the vaccine will work," she explained.
In the United Kingdom, the AstraZeneca, an Oxford vaccine, has been approved for use. Another two-dose vaccine, but health officials overseas recommending extending the amount of time between the doses from a few weeks to up to three months, so those initial second doses can be distributed as first doses to others waiting for shots.
Hamilton said it’s unknown whether a larger group of partially vaccinated people will stop the virus, as well as a smaller group of those with two doses.
"Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of good data on it right now, and we just have to wait to get it," she added.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet received emergency use authorization in the U.S.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, a closer look at how local doctors, helping pregnant women make the safest decision for themselves about the vaccine. The effects of which on pregnancy have not been studied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.