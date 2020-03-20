BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first coronavirus death in Massachusetts was announced on Friday.
Governor Charlie Baker made comments on that during his coronavirus briefing this afternoon.
The first person to die from coronavirus in Massachusetts is a man in his 80s from Suffolk County.
Baker began Friday’s briefing by acknowledging this is sad news for everyone in the state.
“This is certainly a day that I think we all knew would come. We read and hear about the accounts from elsewhere in the world and across this country about the loss of life that this disease is responsible for, but when it happens here in the Commonwealth, it's obviously different,” Baker explained.
Also, the governor stressed the importance of continued social distancing and getting more people tested. He pointed out that CVS opened its first drive-through testing site Thursday in Shrewsbury. That center is one of 40 nationwide.
Baker also wanted to clear up any uncertainty about future action in the state.
“I'd also like to dispel, once again, recent rumors about a shelter-in-place order. Massachusetts is not planning any forced shelter-in-place order,” Baker noted.
The governor said the Mass. National Guard has been activated and will assist as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.