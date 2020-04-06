(WGGB/WSHM) -- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to climb as we enter our fourth week of the coronavirus pandemic.
The numbers are changing every day as tests becoming more accessible across the Pioneer Valley.
In western Massachusetts, let's break down what our towns and cities are reporting:
- Springfield confirmed 221 cases of the coronavirus.
- Westfield now reports 127 cases.
- Chicopee's number also on the rise now at 72 cases.
- Greenfield is reporting 61 positive cases.
- Hatfield reported two cases.
Baystate Health said they have tested 2,131 people.
- 1,628 tested negative
- 471 tested positive
- 32 pending
Trinity Health Of New England also reported Monday that throughout their health system, they had tested 5,960 people.
- 3,879 tested negative
- 1,347 tested positive
- 734 pending
Meanwhile, Governor Charlie Baker spoke Monday afternoon related to drive-through testing for coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Baker said that a site will be coming to the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds
This as they establish a new testing partnership with CVS Health.
"Tomorrow, we'll announce a new site in Lowell in partnership with CVS that will conduct up to 1,000 tests a day. That will probably be done on an appointment basis that will work through a variety of communities such as first responders and others in public safety who we've tried to make these drive-through testing sites available to in other parts of Massachusetts. There's another one that will be going up probably later this week at the Big E in West Springfield," Baker explained.
Baker and his wife, Lauren, also announced Monday the establishment of the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund for those impacted by the virus.
They said the fund will partner with community foundations and non-profits to help give out the money to those in need.
Officials said that COVID-19 Relief Fund has already received $13 million in donations.
For more information or to donate to the fund, CLICK HERE.
