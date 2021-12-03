SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--We've seen a drastic COVID-19 case increase in many local schools. Governor Baker encourages everyone who is able to, to get a booster shot to help stop the spread.
"Vaccines have allowed us to reopen our economy and just as importantly our kids were able to go to school," explained Governor Baker when he addressed the Commonwealth Friday.
Governor Baker once again urging everyone to get vaccinated and get their booster shot as COVID-19 cases are starting to increase across the state, especially in schools.
"We don’t have any plans at this time to change any of our rules that are in place we think many of the tools available to us especially in respect to surveillance testing in schools we have the largest surveillance testing program in schools anywhere in the country," said Gov. Baker.
In Westfield, 92 students and 17 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov. 1-Dec. 1. One parent told Western Mass News the latest numbers are concerning.
"I think most of it is because people haven’t vaccinated their kids and I can see how people are afraid to do it," explained Amanda McGuire of Westfield.
McGuire's daughter is 9 years old and already tested positive for the virus earlier in the year. She told Western Mass News school is not to blame for the uptick.
"I know our schools are really good they make the kids wear masks they’ve been phenomenal day and provide masks for the kids... They’re doing everything they can do to prevent it," said McGuire.
With younger students eligible for a shot, Governor Baker said more students should be vaccinated as well.
"If you’re hesitant about whether or not your kid should be vaccinated talk to your doctor or your pediatrician," explained Gov. Baker.
Pittsfield has seen the biggest uptick in cases, reporting an increase of 95 student cases over the last week and a half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.