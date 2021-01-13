(WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the Massachusetts National Guard could be making their way to Washington, D.C. ahead of next week's inauguration.
Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that they have received a request for a few hundred members of the guard to be in our nation's capital.
"We've had an ask from Washington to support a fairly significant request for guard personnel in our nation's capital and we're currently processing that," Baker explained.
Baker would not yet confirm that the Massachusetts guard members will go to D.C.
