SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker held a press conference in Salem Thursday morning.
The governor highlighted the testing inititaive at schools in the Bay State, which will make testing available to kindergarten through grade 12 students.
Baker said he hope the initiative will allow at-risk youth to be able to return to the classroom.
"I think, in many ways, this will make it possible for kids and families and for teachers and staff and schools that have been operating on remote model to start thinking about how to being people back in, and those on hybrid model start thinking about how to bring kids back in more days a week," Baker noted.
Baker said it is a challenge to make sure kids don't fall behind.
More testing will allow them to be able to identify asymptomatic cases in classrooms, which they were unable to detect before.
