BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The next step in the state's reopening plan will take place next week.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that Step 2 of Phase 2 will begin on Monday, June 22.
That means several businesses and services can resume operations, so long as guidelines and protocols are followed, including:
- Indoor table service at restaurants
- Close-contact personal services, with restrictions
- Hair removal and replacement
- Nail care
- Skin care
- Massage therapy
- Makeup salons and makeup application services
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo, piercing and body art services
- Personal training, with restrictions
- Retail dressing rooms, by appointment only
- Offices at 50 percent capacity
Baker noted that restaurants will have tables six feet apart, as opposed to being open with an occupancy limit.
Step 1 of Phase 2 began on June 8.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
