BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is forging ahead with plans to vaccinate as many residents as possible, despite placing a pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the advice of federal authorities, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.
The vast majority of vaccine shots being administered in Massachusetts are the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines, according to the Republican.
The J&J vaccine accounted for just about 3% of the vaccines set to be administered in the state this week, Baker said.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination.
None of the six cases occurred in Massachusetts, Baker said.
He said the state is waiting for more guidance from federal health officials which he said could come within the next several days. He said those who have already received the J&J shot should contact their health provider if they start experiencing symptoms like severe abdominal pain, severe leg pain or severe headaches. He said general flu-like symptoms are to be expected.
Despite concerns over the J&J vaccine, Baker urged residents to continue getting their vaccine shots.
“Vaccines save lives," he said, pointing to a dramatic drop in cases and hospitalizations among the state's elderly population, the majority of whom have received their vaccine shots.
Baker also said that the Red Sox are teaming up with the mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center next week to encourage members of disproportionately impacted communities to get vaccinated with the help of bilingual staff, signs in Spanish, appearances by Wally the Green Monster and a raffle for tickets to an upcoming Red Sox game.
On Monday, everyone 16 and older will be able to sign up for an appointment to receive a vaccine in Massachusetts, although Baker cautioned that it could take several weeks to actually receive a shot given the pent-up demand.
