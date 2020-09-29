BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has announced that some communities will soon be able to move into the next step of the reopening process.
Lower-risk communities will be able to move into Step 2 of Phase 3 starting on Monday, October 5. Those communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been a 'red' community in any of the last three weekly reports from Mass. DPH.
As part of the move to Step 2 of Phase 3, a limited number of sectors will be able to reopen - with some restrictions - in those lower-risk communities only.
Starting Monday for those communities:
- Indoor performance venues - Permitted to open with 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people.
- Outdoor performance venues - Increase to 50 percent with a maximum of 250 people
- For arcades and indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, additional Step 2 activities like trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks and laser tag will also be permitted to open and capacity will increase to 50 percent
- Fitting rooms will be permitted to open in all types of retail stores.
- Gyms, museums, libraries and driving and flight schools will also be permitted to increase their capacity to 50 percent
All other communities will remain in Step 1 of Phase 3.
In addition, Baker has updated the order regarding gatherings:
- Indoor gathering limit remains at 25 people for all communities
- Outdoor gatherings at private residences and backyards will remain at a maximum of 50 people for all communities
- Outdoor gatherings at venues and in public settings will have a limit of:
- 50 people for Step 1, Phase 3 communities
- 100 people in lower-risk Step 2, Phase 3 communities
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
