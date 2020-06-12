BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker said the latest coronavirus data indicates the Mass. Commonwealth continues to head in the right direction, but he warns residents to keep up with social distancing efforts to keep it that way.
On Friday, the governor gave a lot of credit to residents for continuing to wear face coverings, washing their hands, and maintaining social distance and the numbers reflect that effort.
The governor spoke to reporters following a tour of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and their COVID-19 test kit assembly area.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also made the trip for the tour from Washington D.C. The governor broke down the numbers on where the Bay State stands since the pandemic began.
"The average positive test rate - on that seven-day average - is now down to just 3.8 percent, reflecting about an 87 percent reduction in the number and percent of positive test results since April 15," he said.
"That's continued good news and more than 675,000 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the state. The number of people who remain hospitalized due top COVID-19 is down to 1,334, that's a 63 percent reduction since the middle of April," Baker explained.
The governor and Azar said now that the initial surge is passed, people need to get back to taking care of maintaining their health with things like mammograms, vaccinations, and well visits.
Also, a big announcement that an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed in part by Beth Israel in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson, will begin human trials in July, which is over two months earlier than scheduled.
