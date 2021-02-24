BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is working to improve its vaccine finder website by creating what he described as a “digital waiting room.”
If there is high traffic on the website, those trying to make a vaccine appointment will be placed in the waiting room area.
“It’s the equivalent of creating a line,” the Republican said during a Wednesday press conference. “It’s designed to basically keep the site running.”
Baker said the improvement should be in place Thursday, when new appointments will become available. Those trying to use the site have experienced frustration with demand for vaccine shots vastly outpacing supply in Massachusetts.
Without an increase in doses from the federal government, it should take about a month to get through the latest phase of those eligible for shots, including individuals 65 years old and older, Baker said.
On Thursday, about 50,000 new appointments will be added at mass vaccination sites, including locations at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, Springfield, Danvers, Dartmouth and Natick.
Retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens will administer another 20,000 doses next week.
The Baker administration also announced a new $4.7 million initiative Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccine equity in the 20 communities most disproportionately harmed by the pandemic.
