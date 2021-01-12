BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker weighing in on the events on Capitol Hill and the warning from the FBI for the weeks to follow.
As of Tuesday night, the governor said there are currently no known threats either to the State House or any other public buildings across the state, but state officials will be prepared should anything occur.
"Obviously, there are lots of conversations going on between federal, state, and local law enforcement over the issues that have been raised with respect to weekend. I can tell you at this point in time, we are not aware of any specific threat that involves anything here in Massachusetts," Baker noted.
Meantime, the governor announced plans to use facial recognition to identify Massachusetts residents that attended last week's riots on Capitol Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.