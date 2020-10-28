BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has nominated Justice Kimberly Budd to serve as the chief justice of the state's Supreme Judicial Court.
Budd has been an associate judge on the court since 2016.
If confirmed, Budd will replace Chief Justice Ralph Gants, who passed earlier this year.
Budd would be the first Black female chief to serve the Commonwealth's highest court and just the second Black chief justice in the court's history.
"She's always eager to collaborate and values collegiality, which is crucial to the functioning of any successful court. Her colleagues, litigants, and staff praise her as a dedicated listener, someone who treats everyone with dignity and brings intelligence and diligence to her research and her writing," Baker explained.
Budd added, "I'd like to thank the members of the Governor's Council for getting to know me a few years back and I look forward to the process ahead. If confirmed, I promise that I will give my very best effort as the chief of the oldest, continuously running appellate court in the western hemisphere."
The Supreme Judicial Court is the state's highest appellate court, consisting of the chief justice and six associate justices.
The seven justices hear appeals on a broad range of criminal and civil cases from September through May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.