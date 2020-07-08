AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Schools across the country planning for the upcoming year have received a message from the White House:
Reopen in the pandemic, or possibly risk your federal funding.
This comes as Massachusetts schools prepare three different versions of a back to school plan.
State officials are working to develop a back to school plan for three different scenarios: Fully remote, hybrid, and fully in-person.
Today, President Trump indicated a strong preference for the last option.
The president on Twitter, claiming the back to school guidance from the Centers for Disease Control is expensive and impractical and added that schools in other countries reopened with no problems. On American schools, he stated quote “May cut off funding, if not open.”
"I think it’s inappropriate for the feds to think about this is a one-size-fits-all," Baker said.
Baker addressed school reopening in his COVID-19 briefing and said he would rather see collaboration with the federal government.
"To ensure the schools have the resources they need to be able to open," Baker noted.
"I would want to know more about what issues, what items would be cut and reduced, and why," said Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.
The president did not specify how or under what circumstances a school would see their funding decreased if they failed to reopen.
Sapelli, also a former superintendent, explains the programs in Massachusetts schools that tend to use federal dollars.
"Reading and math support for students. Another key one is title III monies, which is for English as a second language," Sapelli explained.
"Our small rural schools depend on the title funds and other federal funds we get to support our special education staffing," said North Berkshire School Union's superintendent John Franzoni.
In the northwestern part of the state, Franzoni is the superintendent of five communities and said losing federal funding would put a strain on their already stretched budget.
"I don’t think to throw out ultimatums about if we’re not going to be reopened, we’re not getting our federal funding...I mean so we’re going to put people in harm’s way? Is that the message being given to us?" Franzoni noted.
Following the president’s tweet, Vice President Mike Pence announced the CDC would issue new guidelines next week.
The head of the agency also clarified, the recommendations are just that, guidelines, not requirements meant to create a barrier for kids returning to the classroom.
