BOSTON (AP/WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday ordered all early education centers and family child care providers to close effective March 23.
Baker said the state is working to open special child care centers exempt from the closure to serve emergency workers, medical staff and other workers essential to fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Baker-Polito administration explained that the state's Department of Early Education and Care has instituted procedures to review applications for emergency child care programs and run expedited background record checks for child care teachers and staff.
Officials also noted that a proposed program either be a currently-licensed child care program or a new program, such as one located near or within a medical facility.
Efforts are underway to ensure there is sufficient access to these emergency programs in each reach of the state, so those workers that need the services can access them.
Baker said vulnerable children will also receive priority access. He said the state will also work to make space for people who must go to work but aren’t necessarily emergency workers.
The Baker-Polito administration noted that those providers impacted by closures will still receive state child care subsidy, which will ensure those closed programs can reopen once the pandemic is over. They added that parents who receive subsidies won't lose vouchers and will be able to eventually resume care.
