BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has announced several new emergency measures connected with the ongoing concerns over coronavirus.
At a Sunday evening press conference, Baker announced that classes at all public and private elementary and secondary schools (K-12) in the Commonwealth will be closed for three weeks, starting Tuesday, March 17. The closure is scheduled to run until Monday, April 6.
The Baker-Polito administration noted that the closure does not include residential and day schools for special needs students.
The closure does not impact a school building's availability for food or non-essential services.
“Our administration is taking these rapid steps to protect the health and safety of our residents to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We know that a lot of the measures we are putting into place, including mandatory school closures and prohibiting gatherings of 25 people or more, will cause disruption in people’s day to day lives. With the steps we are taking today, we can ensure residents can still access key state services while taking necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19," Baker explained in a statement.
Officials noted that it's critical for students, families, and school staff to stay home as much as possible, but if someone does need to leave home, social distancing guidelines need to be strictly followed.
With regards to pre-school and childcare services, closures have not been ordered and providers are urged to strictly adhere to Department of Early Education and Care and Mass. DPH guidelines, which do call for temporary closures based on actual direct or indirect COVID-19 exposures.
Colleges and universities are being asked to continue efforts towards remote learning.
On Sunday, Gov. Baker also issued an emergency order that - from Tuesday, March 17 until Monday, April 6 - limits gatherings to 25 people and bans eating or drinking at a bar or restaurant. Food establishments can continue to offer food via delivery or take-out, but must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The food restriction does not apply to grocery stores or pharmacies.
Those type of gatherings could include:
- Community, public, civic, leisure, faith-based events
- Sporting events with spectators
- Concerts
- Conventions
- Any similar event that brings more than 25 people into a single room or single space at the same time (theaters, fitness centers, private clubs)
In addition, all non-emergency Executive Branch employees should not report to work on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. Those Executive Branch employees designated by managers as emergency for coronavirus planning should report to work.
The Mass. Department of Public Health has also ordered that all commercial health insurance companies, self-insured plans, and the GIC cover medically-necessary telehealth services related to COVID-19 treatment and testing. In addition, insurers cannot require prior authorization for these services.
The agency also ordered that all assisted living residences ban visitors to protect the health of residents and staff. Sunday's order comes in addition to the federal guidance that bans visitors to nursing homes and rest homes.
Hospitals must cancel non-essential elective procedures and all hospitals operated by Mass. DPH and Mass. Department of Mental Health must screen visitors and restrict those who show signs of illness.
With regards to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, a renewal timeline for certain credentials will be put in place in an effort to cut down on the need for people to physically visit an RMV branch. Those with expired or expiring items dated between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020 will have an active status until 60 days after the printed expiration date.
The agency will implement a 60-day extension to the current expiration date for the following within the RMV system:
- Class D
- Class DMs
- ID cards
- Learner's Permits
This extension does not apply to vehicle registrations, most of which can be renewed online, CDLs, or those whose end of stay in the United States is the same as the expiration on their license, ID, or permit.
Western Mass News continues to follow this developing story and will have more information as it becomes available.
