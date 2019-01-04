HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito were in western Massachusetts Friday on the first full day of their second term.
The visit is all part of their inaugural celebration and included several stops throughout the state.
Besides Springfield, Baker and Polito also made stops in New Bedford, Lee, and Holyoke.
During their visit in Lee, the governor wanted to focus on the state's economic growth and he did so by touring Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing.
Baker then used his visit in Holyoke as an opportunity to put a spotlight on housing. He said he was here four years ago and said he loved coming back to see the progress made and is excited about future progress.
"This was a follow-up to $20 million of a series of grants that were made for this $80 million dollar renovation or rebuild. We were out here many times to announce several of those awards and we wanted to come see the fruits of the work," Baker explained.
Western Mass News also caught up with the governor as he visited the Student Prince in Springfield to thank all of his supporters.
Baker and Polito's day will conclude in Worcester later this evening at another celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.