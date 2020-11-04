BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are reacting to Tuesday's election.
Their remarks come as votes in the presidential race continue to be counted in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
In a joint statement, they said:
“The United States of America depends on every American having the freedom to cast their vote and for every vote to be counted. Every American, regardless of political affiliation, especially the President and every candidate on the ballot, should be united in supporting this process. Regardless of who wins this election, the challenges facing the Commonwealth and the nation remain: defeating the pandemic, rebuilding the economy, and supporting those who need help in these difficult days. When the results are finally determined, we are hopeful that all candidates, especially the two running for the most powerful office in the world, set aside partisanship to improve the lives of all Americans. While many anxiously await the results of this critically important election everyone must exercise their First Amendment right peacefully if they choose to do so, and we ask everyone to be respectful of one another."
