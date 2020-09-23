HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker responded to the court’s decision to reverse the firing of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh.
The judge ruled that Walsh could not be fired via a letter from the health and human services secretary, as only the board of trustees has the power to dismiss the superintendent.
Baker said he hopes that’s exactly what happens next.
“We would expect the board, based on the Pearlstein report, which made very clear that there were serious mistakes made over the course of the months of March and April…excuse me February and March…that they would act to remove Bennett Walsh permanently,” Baker said.
Walsh was superintendent of the home when a massive COVID-19 outbreak led to the deaths of 76 veteran residents.
The board of trustees told Western Mass News they plan to discuss Walsh’s employment at their meeting on September 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.