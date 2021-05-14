BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update the state's reopening guidance next week.

The news comes one day after the CDC announced new guidance that indicated that fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Thursday night, the Baker-Polito administration said in a statement that they welcomed the new guidance and would be updating COVID-19 restrictions in the near future. However, "In the meantime, the current mask order remains in place," the statement added.

In a tweet Friday morning, Baker called the new CDC guidance "great news" and noted that "We will be updating our reopening plans early next week." He explained that the state is on track to soon have more than four million people vaccinated.

The new @CDCgov guidance is great news. We will be updating our reopening plans early next week.Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate more than 4 million residents soon. Please stay safe while we prepare next steps to return to our new normal. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 14, 2021

