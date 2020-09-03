BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Centers for Disease Control is telling the country’s governors to prepare for a large scale roll-out of the first coronavirus vaccine by early November
A letter from CDC Director Robert Redfield asked governors to waive restrictions that would prevent vaccine distribution facilities from being fully operational by November 1st - two days before election day.
Governor Charlie Baker told us today he wants to see the vaccine complete its trials before being sent out to people.
“I get why people want the vaccine tomorrow,” Baker said.
Baker sympathized with Massachusetts residents who are ready to roll up their sleeves in the fight against coronavirus
The CDC told governors in a letter last week that states should be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines on a large scale by November 1.
The date, two days before election day, raised eyebrows about whether or not the vaccine is being rushed.
Western Mass News asked Baker to respond.
“This shouldn't be based on a date. It should be based on a process and a set of protocols that are pretty standard operating procedure in this country when it comes to this kind of work,” Baker added.
Several vaccines have been fast-tracked for production before their third rounds of trials were completed.
The head of the FDA has insisted the agency hasn't relaxed its safety standards, but said emergency authorization for use of the vaccine could be granted before phase three trials are done.
In Massachusetts, the distribution of vaccines will involve people outside of government to help officials determine how they are given to communities in the safest and most equitable way.
“I am certain the federal government also will have requirements around prioritization for vaccines,” said Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.
