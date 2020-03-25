BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Schools in Massachusetts are going to stay closed longer amid coronavirus concerns.
Gov. Charlie Baker has signed an order Wednesday, issuing all schools and non-emergency daycare programs to remain closed through the end of April, opening no earlier than Monday, May 4.
The governor said it’s important for students to continue their learning at home and acknowledged the difficulty this situation has caused for parents, students, and educators.
Baker said that educational programming will run between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
He also said that emergency child care programs will continue for parents with essential jobs, like first responders, nurses, and grocery store employees.
In terms of grocery stores, Baker announced that reusable bags are now prohibited.
Stores must lift plastic bag bans and cannot charge for plastic or paper bags.
Baker also said it’s important to make sure social distancing is still taking place at grocery stores, making sure customers and employees are staying six feet apart from one another.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
Jumping the gun aren't we Guv. ?
