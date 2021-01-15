(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker signed a new bill into law on Friday to ensure safe patient access to emergency care.
The act is named in memory of Laura Levis, who died in 2016. Authorities said she died due to an asthma attack outside of a hospital, when she was unable to locate an accessible entrance to the emergency room.
Baker was joined by Laura's family and said her story was one that needed to be shared.
"We don't do a lot of signing ceremonies in the midst of COVID for good reasons. It's hard to put a big group in a room, it's difficult to limit the people that get to come, it's challenging in respect to all the issues that are associated with gatherings generally, but the lieutenant governor and I, in this particular case, really wanted to make an exception," Baker explained.
The new law will implement minimum criteria and standards to ensure safe, timely, and accessible patient access to the entrances of Massachusetts hospital emergency departments.
