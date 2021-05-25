BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bill to fund a new Holyoke Soldiers' Home has received its final approval.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a $400 million bond bill to support the reconstruction of the facility.
"This legislation will allow us to obtain crucial federal support for the reconstruction of the Soldiers' Home. This project will provide residents and families with a facility that fully supports their health, safety, and comfort. We look forward to the project moving forward," Baker explained in a tweet.
He also thanked state lawmakers for their "collaborative work" with his administration to enact this bill.
The Holyoke Soldiers' Home was the site of one of the nation's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
