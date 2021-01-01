(AP) -- Gov. Charlie Baker signed a wide-ranging health care bill Friday that he says will codify in law many of the emergency changes made to the state system in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican said the new law extends requirements for all insurance carriers in Massachusetts to cover COVID-19 testing and treatment. It also increases insurance coverage for telehealth services, which have become vital during the pandemic.
Baker’s office said the law also expands the scope of practice for nurse practitioners, other specialized nurses and optometrists, takes steps to protect consumers from surprise medical bills, and calls for a study on the effects of COVID-19 on the health care system, among other steps.
“This legislation applies lessons learned during the pandemic to make long-lasting changes in the way people access health care services,” said House Speaker Ronald Mariano, a Quincy Democrat.
