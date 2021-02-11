(WGGB/WSHM) -- Twenty-four hours after the state opened up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine and already, people are taking advantage of the system and trying to skip the line.
This is according to Governor Charlie Baker, who said people are trying to swindle seniors into bringing them to a vaccine site under the guise of being a caregiver.
Thursday was the first day that state-run vaccine sites would give shots to both seniors 75 and older and the caregiver who accompanied that senior to the site. The intent was to help vaccinate those with direct and regular close contact with a senior, but Baker said today that some people are trying to use this new rule as a loophole to skip the line.
“We have heard some pretty disturbing reports of some people trying to take advantage of this program already,” Baker noted.
Baker warned seniors to be on alert Thursday as caregivers who accompany seniors to a state-run vaccine site are now eligible to also get the shot.
The program allows one caregiver accompanying one senior 75 or older to get the vaccine. The caregiver can receive their first dose, even if they are bringing their senior for a second dose.
This is only applicable to state run sites.
However, Baker said some people are taking the term ‘caregiver’ to mean ‘chauffeur’ and they are trying to charge for it.
“Some people, posting online, trying to get a senior to bring them to a vaccination site or in some cases asking to be paid to drive somebody to one,” Baker said.
He added this advice: “If you're 75 years or older and you need assistance going through the vaccination process, you should only reach out to somebody you know or trust to bring you as your companion.”
Sharon Shields, a caregiver, said, “The person I care give for, I haven’t been able to go over as much as I wanted to because I was afraid to bring anything to her.”
Over at the Eastfield Mall site, Shields told Western Mass News she was able to get the vaccine as a personal care provider for her sister, a memory care patient. She said the opportunity to get the vaccine was an emotional step for her.
“It means a lot to me in a world to be able to do this and we are so fortunate and I appreciate the workers inside…I beg people to soon as they can get this vaccine,” Shields noted.
Now, the caregiver needs to make their own appointment along with the senior they accompany.
