SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is surging towards an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
At the Eastfield Mall, vaccinations have been steady since the end of January. On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker said the Bay State is on pace to attain a monumental statewide goal next month.
“I feel that it’s part of my responsibility to kind of do what I can to end the pandemic,” said Eric Despres of Gardner.
Western Mass News caught up with Despres, one of many Massachusetts residents receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Today, Baker announced significant progress with vaccinations on Monday.
“The people of Massachusetts are outperforming the rest of the country by leaps and bounds,” Baker explained.
The state's goal back in December was to vaccinate 4.1 million residents. To date, Baker said 3.95 million people have are fully or partially dosed.
In the next seven days, 180,000 people are signed up to get their first doses, and 250,000 people are expected to get their second doses this month.
The numbers are good news for the bay state.
“Since about 99 percent of the people who get their first dose in Massachusetts return for a second dose, that means the 4.1 people vaccinated goal that we set as our target will be fully vaccinated by the beginning of June,” Baker added.
As for those hold-outs, the governor wanted you to know there are now open appointment spots all around the state.
“If you're someone who's waiting to book your appointment when it's easier to schedule one, this would be a really good time to sign up and get your shot,” Baker said.
