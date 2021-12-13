BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has announced that 2.1 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests will be given out across Massachusetts.
The administration will start with 102 hardest hit communities in the Bay State.
They will be free of charge and will be delivered by MEMA and the Mass. National Guard.
Baker said this program will make a real difference in the fight against COVID-19 and during the holiday season.
He will have more regarding the this initiative in the coming weeks and he is also encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the booster shot.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
