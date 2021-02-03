BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker responded to concerns about the state's COVID-19 vaccination roll out as many state residents - including those in western Massachusetts - are feeling frustrated with the sign-up process.
We had dozens of people reach out to us who are 75 years or older and haven't been able to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.
However, today, the governor said the state is working to make improvements.
It’s been a bumpy start for those 75 years and older trying to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.
“It was very confusing and if I hadn’t had some young technical help, I probably wouldn’t have been able to get in,” said Sandra Thorne.
Thorne, 80, and her husband, who is 86 years old, were both able to get their first doses of the vaccine at the Eastfield Mall. However, Thorne told Western Mass News it would have been less of a headache if they could have called to get their appointments, instead of having to book them online.
“Oh my gosh, it would have been so much easier, but I had to sit on hold for a half hour. That would not have been fun,” Thorne explained.
Governor Charlie Baker said a phone call option is coming as the state works to make improvements. The state has also added an option on their website where you can enter your zip code to find the closest vaccine site to you.
“We're continuing to update that and improve it and I think the launch of the call center, especially for people who aren't familiar with how to use websites in the first place, will make a huge difference,” Baker explained.
Western Mass News has learned there are 125 vaccination sites open across the state. By mid-February, there will be 165 sites to get the shots.
If you are eligible to get the vaccine but missed out so far, there will be 120,000 new appointments opening up across the state this week.
“Look, I'm not happy with where we are. I know a lot of other people aren't either. We have work to do and we know that, but one of the best things a good manager does is recognizes and understands they have a problem and then busts their butt to figure out how to fix it,” Baker added.
The governor said a phone number for appointments will be announced later this week.
