BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As many people are gearing up for the holidays, Governor Charlie Baker urged everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols, aimed to lessen the spread of the virus.
After a rapid spike in cases after the Thanksgiving holiday, Baker urged everyone to stay within their immediate household for the next 10 to 12 days.
As of Sunday, the state saw more than 4,600 new confirmed cases, putting Massachusetts at more than 311,000 cases since the pandemic began.
During a coronavirus briefing on Monday, Baker said the Thanksgiving surge put an immense amount of pressure on the state's health care system. The governor said they anticipate another surge following the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
He said while the state expects to receive 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the next few weeks, the state cannot afford to have another spike, and everyone needs to do their part.
"We're basically begging everyone to stay within their immediate household over the course of this holiday season. We're not asking people to do this forever. We're asking them to do it for the next 10-12 days. We can have the kind of celebrations we want to have around Christmas and New Year's next year," Baker explained.
Baker also said his staff is discussing the possibility of additional guidance or restrictions and expects to have more on that subject later this week.
