(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Gov. Charlie Baker said officials expect the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to peak in the state between now and April 20.
Baker said the peak will likely be about 2,500 new confirmed cases per day.
“We're still on the upward slope of this pandemic,” he said.
On Friday, Massachusetts reported nearly 100 new coronavirus deaths Friday as officials and health care workers braced for the pandemic to reach its peak in the state in the coming days.
The 96 new deaths brought the state's total to 599, officials said. There were 2,033 new confirmed cases reported, pushing the state's total to 20,974.
Baker also issued a public health advisory for people to wear a mask or face covering when they are in public but cannot practice social distancing, such as when grocery shopping.
