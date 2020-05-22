SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today Governor Charlie Baker announcing new efforts in the state to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced expanded criteria for those able to get tested as well as a new timeline that if implemented would put Massachusetts at the forefront in testing for COVID-19 around the world.
Massachusetts continues to see a decline in both the positive number of cases of coronavirus as well as the number of hospitalizations.
"We hope that we can continue to slowly and carefully reopen different sectors and the dashboard will continue to move in the right direction"
Baker throughout the pandemic attributing declining numbers to the ability to expand testing – and now his administration has a new goal in mind.
"In the coming, we'll submit a plan to the federal government to lay out our immediate testing strategy. The plan will include assistance to boost overall capacity from 10 to 15,000 tests per day, to 45,000 tests per day by the end of July, and 75,000 tests per day by the end of December," Baker explained.
That plan if implemented would make Massachusetts the highest tested place per-capita in the world. To do that, the state is also now expanding testing criteria
"Now anyone experiencing any symptoms, or who has been in contact with someone who has COVID can get tested," Baker said.
With a continued goal of collecting more data to better fight the coronavirus.
Another big announcement – as of today western Mass. has a third drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at the CVS on College Highway in Southwick, joining West Springfield and Northampton.
Baker said there are now 250 testing sites across the Bay State.
