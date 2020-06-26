SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As other states across the nation report massive spikes in COVID-19 cases, Governor Charlie Baker warns Massachusetts residents that the virus is not over.
Governor Baker is urging people to do their part to make sure Massachusetts does not join the list of states seeing spikes.
More than 30 states are seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers, the country even set a daily record of case numbers - 40,000 nationwide - and is averaging 33,000 daily cases of the virus, more than ever before.
"As many people have seen, other states have suffered massive spikes in new cases and hospitalizations, and we urge every resident in Massachusetts to continue to be vigilant and mindful during their daily activities. We can contain this insidious virus, but it's critically important for everybody to do their part," Baker explained.
Of the states seeing increases, Western Mass News finds 11 of them report a 50 percent increase or greater in case of numbers, including Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Georgia.
Texas and Florida officials are cracking down on businesses to help stop the spread, imposing new restrictions on bars, which are a hotspot, officials said.
But here in the Bay State, the trends are different.
"We've gone from basically a 30 percent positive test rate with a few thousand tests to a 1.8 percent 7-day average positive test rate with 10,000 tests," he said. "I think there's no question that people have done a tremendous amount of work to improve our situation and that's part of the reason why in a lot of these national maps now, Massachusetts is one of a handful of states that people say has COVID-19 in check."
With people worried out of state travelers from high-risk areas will enter the state, the governor said his administration will be addressing travel in the days to come.
"There are constitutional issues with how far you can go with respect to what you can do without of state travel, but we'll have more to say about this next week," Baker said.
Doctor Erika Hamilton in the Microbiology Department at UMass Amherst told Western Mass News - over the phone - that some states are seeing the repercussions of reopening when most of the nation was still closed.
"The states that are seeing such a dramatic increase or ones that opened up much earlier in May, when those us of in the northeast were still closed," Hamilton explained.
While states like Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Georgia are seeing massive spikes in case numbers, Massachusetts trends are lower.
"We’re doing very well with our number of cases, with the number of hospitalizations does continue to go down, so we're doing a great job," she said. "I hope people are happy with themselves and proud of themselves because they’ve done a great job dropping the number of cases in Massachusetts and I know it’s been hard on a lot of people."
Hamilton told Western Mass News that while it may appear as if a second wave of the virus is hitting different states, it's a continuance of the first wave that just never fully ended.
"There was an illness. There was an intervention that caused the drop in the number of cases. That intervention went away now the cases are back," Hamilton explained.
While people in Massachusetts patiently wait for more phases of reopening to begin, Hamilton said other states may have made the wrong calls from the beginning.
"They opened up fast, so it was not a gradual reopening as we're doing in Massachusetts," she said. "They went from being closed to being open quickly and you’re now seeing the effect of that."
