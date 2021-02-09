BOSTON (AP) — A new call center launched last week aimed at assisting those 75 years and older has been “very successful” at helping residents sign up for vaccination appointments, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
“A lot of people have called it, and a lot of people got appointments as a result,” Baker said. Many older residents had trouble navigating the state’s vaccine website on their own.
Baker said it’s not time yet to open up vaccination appointments to those 65 and older saying there are 430,000 people over the age of 75 in Massachusetts and only about 200,000 have received their first dose so far.
“I think we’ll probably want to leave it open for a little while longer to see if some more 75-year-old folks sign up,” Baker said.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, the Massachusetts Democrat who chairs the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, joined Baker at the Statehouse.
Neal said he expects officials will pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package by mid-March and that his committee “will write $941 billion of that responsibility” this week between Wednesday and Friday.
Neal said the economy is still in rough shape because of the pandemic. He said 19 million Americans are receiving unemployment insurance and 10 million jobs lost during the pandemic have not returned.
He also said lawmakers will make good on promised $2,000 checks by passing $1,400 checks to supplement what was approved in December and that he supports a $3,600 benefit for children under 6 and $3,000 for older children.
“We will not get the economy back up and running until we defeat the virus,” Neal said.
