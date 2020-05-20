BOSTON (AP) — Adapting to new COVID-19 work requirements will take some getting used to, but is essential to limit the spread of the coronavirus Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.
“We get the fact that this is difficult for people,” Baker said.
The Republican made his comments during a visit to Symmons Industries, an 80-year-old Braintree manufacturer. Under Baker’s plan to gradually restart the economy, manufacturers were allowed to reopen this week provided they follow safety protocols.
At Symmons those protocols include daily temperature tests and the use of masks and gloves when needed, said company CEO Tim O’Keeffe.
Just because a business is allowed to reopen, doesn’t mean they have to, Baker said. On Tuesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he was leery about one part of the plan which would let Boston offices bring back workers at 25% capacity starting June 1.
Baker said the guidance for Boston is up to 25%.
“We want people to do whatever they’re most comfortable with,” Baker said. “This is a phase-in.”
