(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Gov. Charlie Baker is responding to President Joe Biden's call to have all Americans eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by the beginning of May.
In his Thursday night address, President Biden said that as vaccine supplies continue to increase, he will direct states and territories to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1.
President Joe Biden used his first evening address to the nation Thursday to announce he is directing US states to open coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults no later than May 1, a step he will say could allow for small Independence Day gatherings on July 4.
The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for those 255 million adults by the end of that month, but the process of actually administering those doses will take time.
In response to the president's announcement, Baker released the following statement:
“Massachusetts leads nearly every state in the nation in distributing COVID vaccines and our Administration has the infrastructure in place to administer far more doses than the Commonwealth currently receives from the federal government. We have worked hard to ensure that every dose we get from the federal government ends up in an eligible resident’s arm in a matter of a few days. I welcome President Biden’s announcement and redouble my call on the federal government to do everything in its power to increase vaccine production to meet the massive demand. Massachusetts and the nation have accomplished amazing things together when the full force of American ingenuity is put to use. Every possible resource must be dedicated to increasing vaccine production now so that states have this critical resource available for every resident in the coming months.”
