(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Gov. Charlie Baker is responding to President Joe Biden's call to have all Americans eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by the beginning of May.

In his Thursday night address, President Biden said that as vaccine supplies continue to increase, he will direct states and territories to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1.

The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for those 255 million adults by the end of that month, but the process of actually administering those doses will take time.

In response to the president's announcement, Baker released the following statement: