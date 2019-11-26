SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is just days away and soon enough, families will be feasting on turkey, but also yummy treats.
Bakeries across the country and in western Massachusetts are working hard to make sure those pies and treats are delicious for turkey day.
It's almost turkey time and while your focus might be on how well the bird, sweet potatoes, or stuffing will turn out, others are focusing on what comes after the meal.
"It's a tradition for a lot of families to have Koffee Kup in their homes. They come and get their pies and rolls," said Dino Facente with Koffee Kup.
The pies, rolls, cakes, and those famous Boston Creme cupcakes are always a hit at Koffee Kup, especially this time of year and it takes a lot of time and effort to create those yummy sweets.
“We're busy this time of year and busy setting up and busy for the next two days and busy this afternoon and people trying to get a head start for tomorrow,” Facente added.
The employees are continuing to work around the clock just to make sure their customers are satisfied.
"Thanksgiving is usually my strongest day of the year busier than Christmas, but everyone wants the dessert on the table for Thanksgiving," Facente explained.
Even though Thanksgiving is just a few days away, Facente said he’ll do what he can to help those customers in a pinch.
“If i have the ingredients on-hand, I'll make it for them as long as it's not too complicated,” Facente said.
If you’re looking to get ahead of the holiday rush, Koffee Kup is already taking those Christmas orders.
"We start right away people will put their Christmas order when they're here and it will go steady," Facente noted.
