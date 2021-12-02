SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Charlie Baker’s decision not to seek a third term as Massachusetts governor sets up a wide open race in 2022, even more so on the Republican side now that Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito has also taken herself out of the running.
Baker and Polito said they want to use their last year in office to get the state back on track after COVID-19 and then spend more time with their families.
Baker said the decision not to run for, what would have been a history making third term, was complicated and difficult. He explained the decision frees his administration to zero in on the state’s ongoing pandemic response.
"I want to be present and thinking about how kids get the in-person education that they need, how we continue to help communities find their way back from this pandemic, and how we're going to make it possible for the many people in Massachusetts whose job disappeared in the pandemic...find the skills and credentials they need going forward," Baker noted.
Baker was elected governor in 2014. He first ran for governor in 2010 and lost to incumbent Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick. Four years later, Baker ran again and defeated former Democratic Attorney General Martha Coakley. In his second run for governor in 2018, Baker easily defeated Democrat Jay Gonzalez.
Before the pandemic, the state economy was in good shape with unemployment under three percent and Baker has been credited with improving some of the state’s most troubled agencies: the Registry of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Children and Families.
During his second term, the sudden emergence of COVID-19 pushed much of Baker’s political agenda to the side as he, and the rest of the state, raced to respond to the implications of a fast-spreading and deadly virus.
Baker took a series of dramatic steps, including shutting down nonessential businesses, requiring the use of face masks in public, closing schools, and issuing stay-at-home recommendations. The state saw one of the nation’s deadliest nursing home outbreaks at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, in which nearly 80 people succumbed to the virus.
Critics said investigations of the outbreak, including one headed by a former federal prosecutor who was commissioned by Baker, have raised more questions than answers.
