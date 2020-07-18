WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today kicked off the second weekend of the Big E Bakery, and people came to enjoy their favorite fair treats, drive-thru style in West Springfield.
It's featuring one of the Big E's most famous treats, the cream puff!
The Big E Bakery will run every Saturday and Sunday through the end of August.
Western Mass News spoke with the owner of the Big E Bakery, E.J. Dean, about what they're doing to keep crowds under control.
"What we did is this week we started an online ordering program to have an express lane so that we can process more people at an easier clip," he said. "We had over 50 orders already before noontime, so I think the people are quick and eager to have cream puffs."
The traditional Big E Fair is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
