NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A new cannabis dispensary opened in Northampton Saturday.
Balagan Cannabis, an adult-use cannabis dispensary, officially opened its doors Saturday following final operational approval from the Cannabis Control Commission.
In an increasingly crowded cannabis landscape, Balagan is uniquely positioned as the only retailer on Main Street in Downtown Northampton. Western Mass News got in on the action. We spoke with Rachael Workman, a partner of Balagan Cannabis who told us about their journey opening up the shop and what their mission is.
"We're really just trying to deliver a like a heartfelt local warm feel to the dispensary experience we want people to come in feel invited and welcome to ask questions and learn how cannabis can be of use to them, be helpful to their health and their wellness and ask questions get a little education and feel at home," said Workman.
Workman told Western Mass News she was born and raised in Northampton, which played a role in choosing the location.
After scouting out several spots in town, they decided to put their money back on Main Street.
