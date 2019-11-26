SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A day after Thanksgiving tradition in western Massachusetts needs your help.
The Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield is just days away and organizers are still looking for volunteers.
Parade officials expect to have a massive turnout here on Friday, with more than 50,000 people.
On Friday. three balloons will be up in the air.
The lead balloon is always The Cat in The Hat and there's also the MGM lion.
They also have five other cold air inflatables that will make their way down the road for everyone to enjoy.
There will also be festive floats and, of course, Santa Claus.
This year, the parade martial is Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Western Mass News' Brittany Murphy and Chris Pisano will also be there, emceeing the parade.
However, parade organizers did tell us they are still looking for some more balloon handlers. Right now, they have about 150 volunteers, but they could use about 20 more.
To be a balloon wrangler, you must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 90 pounds, and be available from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. Friday.
To sign-up, you can call Spirit of Springfield at (413) 733-3800 or register online.
