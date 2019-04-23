SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s official. Springfield has a single-use plastic bag ban is on the books.
Last night, the city council approved the ordinance and Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Domenic Sarno put his signature on it.
The ban will go in effect in June 2020.
“It was a lengthy debate, pretty long process, but we wanted to make sure we got it right," said Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos.
Ramos was present in Monday night's meeting where officials voted 12-to-1 in favor of the ban on single-use plastic bags. He told Western Mass News it is a long time coming.
“It just makes sense. We want to be caught up with the times and we are not going to solve the pollution problem with one single ordinance, but we can do our part," Ramos added.
What does this mean for major retailers in western Massachusetts, such as Big Y and Pride?
The new policy requires them to have some form of bags, such as recyclable plastic bags, a compostable, marine degradable bag, or reusable bag.
Retailers are still allowing customers to use produce bags.
“They have the ability to charge for those bags, if they want to, or give them out for free or people can bring their own bags,” Ramos noted.
Springfield-based Big Y and Pride Stores are getting ahead of the ban. Both are in the process of cutting out single-use plastic bags this month.
One Springfield resident said this will only be beneficial to the environment.
“I understand plastics take thousands of years to be degraded biologically, so where they go they stay, they have effects on plant life that is growing. I’m sure everyone has read up on the devastation they are having on the marine life," said Kenneth Kimani of Springfield
Across the Commonwealth, there are currently 97 cities and towns that have bans on single-use plastics. In western Massachusetts, there are now six communities with bans.
We caught up with Brian Pepe, store director of Big Y in Longmeadow, whose ban goes in effect this summer.
“We are definitely ready for it. Our companies have had five stores go through it already, a couple more this year and next year, we have a good plan in place. We already sell our reusable bags every day," Pepe noted.
Right now, there are multiple states that have banned single-use plastic bags. Currently in Massachusetts, the state legislature is considering a statewide ban.
