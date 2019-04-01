EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A statewide ban on plastic bags and a tax on sugary drinks are two proposals before lawmakers in Boston getting a lot of attention today.
The ban on single-use plastic bags has a lot of support among lawmakers and now, among many businesses.
However, it looks like the tax on sugary drinks designed to reduce obesity and in turn, health care costs, is far from a vote.
Massachusetts residents use more than two billion single-use plastic bags per year, according to the state chapter of the environmental group, The Sierra Club. That's about a bag per person per day.
So far, 94 communities across the state have ban plastic bags.
"You've seen dozens and dozens of communities across the state, communities as big as Boston, as small as Longmeadow passing local ordinances to ban the use of plastic bag. The science is very compelling that it's really damaging our oceans and hurting our environment, so I do think that this is an issue you're going to see movement on this year," said state Sen. Eric Lesser.
A statewide ban is now before lawmakers and a hearing will be held Tuesday.
Lesser told Western Mass News said that public support is growing.
"It's definitely a concern just because there's so many things. Everywhere you go, you look along the street and there's just trash everywhere and eventually, that trash has to go somewhere, which ends up usually in the ocean, so to cut down on one thing to stop that from going anywhere is a good idea to me," said Hannah Bresciani of East Longmeadow.
Lesser said that many businesses are now on-board.
"What we've seen is actually the business community, the retailers themselves have actually come forward saying that they support statewide action which is a huge change from a year ago," Lesser added.
As for that proposed tax on sugary drinks?
"I think we should be aware of sugary drinks, but I don't think a tax is warranted," said Tina Toohey.
Lesser said that the idea to help cut down on the obesity rate has merit, but a vote likely won't come any time soon.
"I don't think a vote is imminent. I think that something will happen soon, but we're still in an intake process right now in terms of studying all the options and figuring out what the best course of action will be," Lesser explained.
That public hearing on a plastic bag ban is Tuesday, held by the Environment, Natural Resources, and Agriculture Committee.
We're told it could go to a vote by this summer. If passed, stores would be allowed to charge customers 10 cents for recycled paper bags or 10 cents or more for reusable grocery bags.
