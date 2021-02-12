HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last year, a local organization came together to raise money for new banners to hang throughout the city in honor of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home veterans who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Their fundraising efforts worked and the flags are beginning to fly, but they still need your help.
If you’ve driven along Cherry and Northampton Streets in Holyoke, you might have noticed these new banners hanging along the street. They're up thanks to the organization Honoring Our Heroes on the Hill.
“It’s exciting, it’s amazing. It’s been a long time coming and we finally have the banners going up,” said co-founder Scott Meyer.
Meyer and Carolyn Rogers-Harris are two of the co-founders of the organization and have been hard at work since the beginning of October facilitating the creation and funding of these flags. Each flag has the goal of honoring one of the dozens of veterans who lost their life at the Soldiers’ Home during the pandemic.
“We’d like to do all hundred if possible…Right now, we have six. We have six more in the workings and we just received a few more applications,” Meyer noted.
With the help of local donors and a GoFundMe account, they’ve already raised enough money to make 40 of the 100 banners, but they're still waiting on veteran family members to claim their flags.
“It’s absolutely no cost and you get the banners back once we take them down," Meyer explained.
The families who have already received their banner say they view this simple piece of vinyl as an incredible gift.
"I had a lady in my office yesterday. She was crying because she was so happy that we were doing these banners. We’re just looking for a way to honor the veterans, let people know they’re not forgotten," Meyer said.
You can CLICK HERE to find more information on how to apply or donate.
