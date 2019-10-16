SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield is taking more action following our investigation on the disappearance and death of Achim Bailey.
The city’s licensing director is now calling for another hearing to take place for Samuel’s, the bar that Achim Bailey was kicked out of before he went missing earlier this year.
This is a result of Western Mass News continuing to ask questions surrounding Achim’s disappearance.
You may remember that, this past Summer, we did an investigation that looked into the bar’s security plan and how it was not followed the night Achim went missing.
As a result, the mayor called for a hearing to take place regarding their entertainment license, which took place last week.
The License Commission already voted unanimously twice not to take any action against the bar’s liquor license.
The mayor told us in August that this hearing would be held to look into the bar’s exit procedures.
However, during that hearing last week, the only thing discussed was why the cameras at the bar weren’t working when Achim went missing.
We asked the mayor’s office why the exit procedures weren’t discussed, and they directed our question to Licensing Director Alesia Days.
Days is now telling us today that the hearing will be reopened so additional evidence can be presented.
Meanwhile, Mayor Sarno tells us it is still his intention to look into the exit procedures at Samuel’s.
No date has yet been set for that new hearing.
