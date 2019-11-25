CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the second weekend in a row Chicopee Police responded to violence on exchange street after a fight occurred in the street.
The incident occurring this week resulted in a victim being seriously injured, but police have not made any arrests yet.
They say it started with an argument at Exchange Street Station.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the owner of the bar, who is sharing his side.
The owner of Exchange Street Station, Ty Zaitshik said the fight happened down the street, off of his property, and said his bar's reputation could be tarnished over something he can't control.
Chicopee Police Department PIO Michael Wilk explained what was reported to the police.
"We believe that some words and some issues happened inside the bar on exchange street, it filtered out into the street with patrons leaving the bar," Officer Wilk said.
Chicopee police say a fight on exchange street took place early Sunday with dire consequences to one of the people involved.
"There was another altercation, and then a fight ensued. Our victim was the victim of a serious assault and battery with a dangerous weapon he was kicked he was punched," Officer Wilk said.
Police wouldn't say what happened or how many people were involved, but they told Western Mass News the fight happened in front of the credit union.
Were any punches thrown inside the bar or was it just the argument that spilled out?
"From what I understand, from what I understand it began in the bar, I don’t believe any punches were thrown I don’t believe any violence happened in there," Officer Wilk said.
This is why the owner of Exchange street Station said he's upset with how his bar is being connected to the incident.
"I can’t control words, I can only control if somebody were to get physical," Zaitshik explained.
He too claims there were no punches on his property and showed Western Mass News surveillance footage from the minutes leading up to 1:44 a.m. around the time-frame police said the argument spilled out of the bar and into the street.
You can see people leaving, but no evidence of a physical fight being carried outside.
Detectives have already come here and got the video footage of inside the bar, people leaving there was no incident here, and everything was up the street
Dame's Boutique Owner, Giselle Cabrera, and Compass owner, Melaney Houle-Lotus told Western Mass News incidents like this can get blown out of proportion in the public's perception and fear it could hurt the revitalization they're working for in Chicopee Center.
"To me, it’s a safe environment and I don’t think it’s jeopardizing my business," Cabrera said.
"I think there are dangers after dark no matter where you live, I’m here every single day with my children who are five and three and I don’t feel unsafe. It’s a city there’s going to be city issues," Houle-Lotus noted.
Zaitshik maintains they're city issues that happened outside of businesses, therefore out of his purview.
"The ambulance was down here on the corner of Miller and Exchange Street. It’s a block away," Zaitshik said.
Chicopee Police are asking people if they saw anything to report it to them and again no arrests have been in this case.
