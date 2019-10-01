SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
The Holyoke community is continuing to step up after a tragic house fire Saturday night.
Money and donations are flowing in for the family that lost all of their belongings, but one local business wanted make sure the heroes that night didn't go unnoticed.
A horrific fire ripped through an old Victorian home Saturday night on Fairfield Avenue in Holyoke, leaving six people without a home.
Paul Dove, the owner of Rivers Edge barber shop in South Hadley, said he lives near the home that went up in flames and felt terrible about what happened.
"I live in Ward 4 and I own a Victorian home, so I know my wife is always concerned about fires, so it hits home for me," Dove explained.
Wwhen Dove heard how hard the first responders and firefighters worked to knock down the flames, it struck something inside him.
"I was reading about how the fire hydrants didn't work, the ones that were closest to the house, and how they had to run a line super far," Dove said.
Dove said he decided to give back the only way he knows how.
"For me to say 'Hey, you can come get a haircut,' it doesn't cost me anything really. It's almost no time out of my day to give back what I can, that's what I can do," Dove added.
Dove will be offering free haircuts to all of the first responders who were there that night at the fire. He told Western Mass News that it's important to recognize and honor those men and women who risk their lives.
"It's everything from the ambulance drivers to the fire department. You got to be there for those guys because they are the ones running into the building or saving you from a car accident. That's number one for me for at least, I think," Dove noted.
Dove said some firefighters already go to him for cuts, but he wants to make sure the word gets out to everyone who responded that night, so they are taken care of at Rivers Edge.
"They saved both of the houses on each side, like they didn't catch fire, so I wanted to say thanks because I love those old houses and owning one of those myself, I'd want them to do their best saving mine if it were on fire," Dove explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.