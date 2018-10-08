SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a tradition on Columbus Day in South Hadley that keeps residents and visitors coming back for more each year - the South Hadley tag sale.
Along Route 116 in South Hadley, you can find a bargain shoppers dream come true.
Lawns and parking lots are filled with new and old items that homeowners are selling, while guests browse around to find knick-knacks they can claim as their own and even negotiate some prices.
One woman traveled from Enfield, CT to check out the sales and even brought her friend's pick-up truck along. just in case she found some furniture.
“I’m kind of a pack rat, so I look for just like stuff I like. I like anything Disney, I have a thing for lamps right now. I’m a collector," said Laura Borash of Enfield, CT
For as long as folks can remember, the tag sale has been a tradition in South Hadley.
One resident told Western Mass News that she's been attending the sale since she was a little girl.
“All the kids from school used to go to this little fair. It was packed up and down this street." said Stephanie Wall of South Hadley.
There’s not just adults in South Hadley that are selling their items and antiques. Young kids are now stepping their game up, selling their items all for a special
“Eighth graders in Michael E. Smith Middle School go to D.C. for a field trip to see all the monuments and things and it's pretty expensive, so we are trying to raise spending money," said Lily Provost and Delaney Sulek, eighth graders at Michael E. Smith Middle School.
It's all in all a productive day for buyers and sellers alike.
